Anti Fascist Book Club | Surviving Autocracy, Part 2 - Chapters 11-13

Book In Review

This session opens part two of Surviving Autocracy, working through chapters 11 through 13 — “Language as a Weapon,” “The Power Lie,” and “The Tweet Trap.” Nick Paro frames the hour bluntly: it is all about words, how the regime uses them and how the rest of us might use them back. Tara Devlin takes Gessen’s core move and runs with it, that autocrats attack language first because if you can warp the words, you can warp reality. From there the panel indicts the press for laundering that assault under a “both sides” neutrality — what Tara, citing a conversation on Hal Sparks’ show, calls a normalcy bias that normalizes the abnormal.

The book’s sharpest idea in these chapters is the power lie, and Nick reads it straight from page 106: not the ordinary lie that hides the truth, but the bully’s lie that asserts dominance by daring you to deny what you plainly see. The panel tests it rather than just admiring it. Tara argues Trump isn’t smart enough to be doing this deliberately; Nick pushes back, insisting the word-salad is guided and that a decade of calling him stupid has been a strategic error — everything is on purpose, and downplaying the severity is its own risk. That disagreement is the episode’s most honest moment: two hosts who agree on the stakes splitting on whether the architect knows what he’s building.

Where the conversation earns its keep is in connecting the book to a way of living. Nick threads the power lie through his “intelligent masculinity” frame — defining good character as the refusal to outsource accountability and the discipline to live with consequences, the exact inversions of the MAGA posture that plays victim while wielding power. He corrects himself in real time after a viewer flags that trans men exist, modeling the accountability he’s preaching, and the panel turns to how the right weaponizes language against trans people specifically, from a Fox segment mocking James Talarico to Ken Paxton’s juvenile name-calling. The throughline holds: degrade the words and you degrade the shared reality a republic runs on.

What this episode adds to the series arc is a pivot from diagnosis to repair. The hosts argue the antidote to a curated reality is a rebuilt shared one — defining terms clearly, adopting something like FDR’s Second Bill of Rights, shrinking the executive, primarying complicit Democrats, and treating veteran service as an honor rather than a burden. The call to listeners is small and concrete by design: talk to the people around you in words they actually understand, because community is democracy at scale and a shared truth has to be rebuilt one conversation at a time. Next week the club continues through part two.

Books Mentioned

Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen — Penguin Random House

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

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Actions You Can Take

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Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

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Anti Fascist Book Club Team

~ Nick Paro | Kristofer Goldsmith | Stephanie Wilson | Tara Devlin ~

Thank you Beth Cruz, Bluesin’ Bob, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Sue Ploeger’s script to novel, Cris Northern, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Devlin! Join me for my next live video in the app.