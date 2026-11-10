Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., read eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the House floor Monday, Nov. 9, moving to force a vote on removing him [1][5]. Under House rules, that vote would have to occur no later than Wednesday [5]. Hegseth answered that his critics’ “disagreements are with success” and scheduled his first news conference in more than 180 days for Tuesday [1][4].

Pete Hegseth’s official portrait as secretary of defense. It is a file photo, not an image from this week. — U.S. Department of Defense / Wikimedia Commons · Public domain

What Happened

What changed since Monday’s brief: the threat became a filed resolution with a deadline. Massie read the resolution just hours after the House opened its first session since the midterms [1]. He reintroduced eight articles he first raised in September, when Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., avoided a vote by sending lawmakers home early [2].

The articles accuse Hegseth of waging war on Iran without congressional authorization, as required by the War Powers Resolution [2]. They cite a U.S. strike on a school in Minab, Iran, that killed more than 150 people, including about 120 children, according to Al Jazeera [2]. They also call the strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific extrajudicial killings [2].

Other articles cover the seizure of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, restrictions on media access to the Pentagon and the war in Yemen against the Houthis [2]. The resolution also says Hegseth’s investigation and threatened prosecution of Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., violated the First Amendment [5].

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said, “I am a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution” [3]. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Hegseth must stand trial before the Senate” [1]. If most Democrats follow Jeffries, Massie would need only a few Republicans to impeach [1].

House leaders must take up the matter within two legislative days, and opponents could table it or refer it to committee instead of voting on impeachment [3]. Johnson said, “We don’t impeach Cabinet secretaries for political gain or for cheap tricks” [2].

Why It Matters

A majority of the House can impeach, but removal takes two-thirds of the Senate [2]. Democrats are expected to hold about 54 Senate seats in January, short of the 67 needed to convict [2]. Neither Cabinet secretary the House has impeached before, William Belknap in 1876 and Alejandro Mayorkas in 2024, was convicted [3].

The charges reach civilians abroad and service members alike. About 6 in 10 voters told the AP Voter Poll that the U.S. made the “wrong decision” in taking military action against Iran [1]. Iran has kept striking bases in the Middle East used by the United States, causing billions of dollars in damage [1].

Our Read

The near-term fight is procedural, not constitutional. A motion to table or refer would let members avoid an up-or-down vote on the charges themselves, so how the House handles that motion is the clearest signal of where Republicans stand. A floor vote on the merits would put every member on record on war powers, civilian harm and the boat strikes.

The pattern here is accountability by calendar. Massie’s effort works mainly as pressure before January, when Democrats take control of both chambers. What the record still leaves out is the Pentagon’s own legal basis for the strikes named in the articles; none of the coverage shows the department answering those charges point by point.

The Other Side

Hegseth said, “If you want to take issue with what we did in Epic Fury or Rough Rider or nabbing Nicolás Maduro, you’re taking issue with the troops and what they accomplished, which is historic” [4]. He said the war was necessary because “someone had to confront the Iranian regime’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon” [4].

President Donald Trump said Hegseth is “guilty of two things, basically winning two wars” [2]. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “I think Pete works really hard. He’s incredibly smart” [1]. Johnson said impeachment “in the middle of hostilities abroad would be a terrible, terrible look” for allies and enemies [1].

Is a Palantir Executive the Right Pick to Guard Critical Infrastructure?

What happened. The White House nominated Michael LoSapio, Palantir’s chief information security officer, to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Monday [6][7]. CISA is the government’s main civilian cyber defense unit, working with operators of water systems, power grids and telecommunications networks [7]. It has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for almost 22 months, and its staff has fallen by about a third since 2025 [6]. If the Senate does not confirm him before this Congress ends, Trump would have to nominate him again for the incoming Democratic majority [7]. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has said he plans to renew inquiries into Palantir’s work with the administration [7].

Our read. The agency that coordinates defense of grids, water systems and federal networks would be led by an executive from a vendor whose Homeland Security work is already under congressional scrutiny. That makes the confirmation timing the story: a lame-duck vote would skip the questions a Democratic Senate has signaled it wants to ask.

The other side. Democrats have questioned whether Palantir’s work with the Department of Homeland Security enables surveillance of Americans, and the company has denied conducting or enabling mass surveillance [7]. The administration was thought to be looking for someone from a high-profile tech company for the job [8].

Watch For

A House vote on Massie’s resolution, or a motion to table it, no later than Wednesday [5].

Hegseth’s news conference on Tuesday [4].

Whether the Senate takes up LoSapio’s nomination before Republicans hand over control in January [7].

Call your House member before Wednesday and ask how they will vote on a motion to table the Hegseth resolution. You can find your representative through the House’s “Find Your Representative” page.

Open questions: If the House tables the resolution, does that end impeachment for this Congress or only delay it until January? Will LoSapio’s confirmation hearing include questions about Palantir’s Homeland Security contracts?

Related Reading

Palantalk - where we talk tech, no fascism.

Sources

Compiled from 8 sources across 7 outlets. Source text as of Nov 10, 2026.

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