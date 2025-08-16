Banner No. 1 — Renewing Our Nation through the Power of the Citizen’s Oath
Putting the Constitution first is the key to unlocking our future
Written by Lawrence Winnerman
There’s a stirring, transformative act of devotion waiting for you—not one that requires a uniform or a Capitol Hill stage, but one you can take anywhere, at any time. It’s simple, sincere, and boldly American: the Citizens’ Oath.
What Is the Citizens’ Oath?
At its heart, the Citizens’ Oath is a voluntary, personal act of commitment. It’s not mandated by law—it’s a heartfelt pledge to uphold the ideals that have shaped this nation since its founding: liberty, justice, accountability, and equality under the law.
Much like the solemn promise taken by servicemembers, public servants, and naturalized Americans around the world, this oath offers a chance for everyone—including those born here—to reaffirm their dedication to the Constitution and to the promise of America.
The Oath Itself
Here’s the stirring wording, shared word-for-word from the official source so you can feel its power in your own voice:
“I [Your Name] do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the rights and responsibilities afforded to me as a Citizen of the United States of America. [So help me God.]”
(Or: “This I affirm under penalty of perjury.”)
Notice the rhythm, the gravity, and the commitment it commands. It’s not a rote recitation—it’s a call to action and a solemn vow.
We live in extraordinary times—an era of change, challenges, and, yes, promise. In moments of uncertainty, this simple oath anchors us. It reminds us that our Constitution is more than a document—it’s a living, breathing contract between the people and their ideals: The Citizens’ Oath.
Maybe some of us who were born here never had the opportunity—or even recognized the need—to publicly reaffirm our allegiance. But that’s exactly why the Citizens’ Oath exists today: to offer every American a meaningful moment to recommit.
Taking the oath is just the first step. The real magic happens when you transform that commitment into action. Here’s how the Citizens’ Oath encourages us to do just that:
Celebrate Your Pledge
Pause. Feel the weight of your words. Honor that moment of personal resolve
Spread the Word
Tell friends, family, and neighbors. Share the oath online with the hashtag #TheCitizensOath. Let the conversation spark and grow.
Contact Your Representatives
Use the QR code on the site to find your Senators and House members. Tell them: “I took the Citizen’s Oath—just like you. Now, it’s time to act to save our country!”
Build Community
Gather fellow citizens for a canned‑food drive, a park cleanup, or a neighborhood outreach. Shared civic service fosters hope and unity.
Keep the Movement Alive
Attend rallies, organize, have conversations—keep the momentum of your oath going strong. We’re all truly in this together.
Here’s why the Citizens’ Oath matters so deeply:
It’s democratic. Anyone can take it—no committee needed.
It’s hopeful. You believe in what America can be.
It’s a promise of accountability. You’re not pledging to a symbol—you’re vowing to uphold the Constitution and your civic responsibilities.
It’s inclusive. Every citizen, natural-born or naturalized, gets to take this step.
Picture neighborhoods across this land where people pause together—maybe at a block party, or in a quiet moment at home—and say those words. Imagine the ripples:
A friend shares the oath at a local community meeting.
A teacher uses it in class to spark Civics conversations.
A business puts up flyers or places the printable pamphlet at checkout counters.
A local chapter organizes an event centered on reaffirming community and democratic values.
This isn’t pie-in-the-sky idealism—it's practical, achievable, grounded in optimism and civic love.
So here’s your invitation: take the Citizens’ Oath today. Let it infuse you with pride, purpose, and resolve. Then, give it wings—share it, live it, act on it.
Together, we can breathe new life into our founding ideals. Together, we can demonstrate that citizenship isn’t just a status—it’s a heartfelt, ongoing commitment to the promise of our nation.
Go ahead. Say the words. Stand tall. Let the world know you believe in America—because you do, and you’re ready to work for it.
This I affirm under penalty of perjury.
"I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
We said this pledge every morning at the Catholic school I attended-K-8th. It was run by Irish nuns…
I love the last part, very appropriate considering what is happening on our streets, and am surprised and disappointed it isn’t in the Citizen’s Oath.