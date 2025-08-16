Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alissa Resch's avatar
Alissa Resch
Aug 16

This I affirm under penalty of perjury.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MUSA💙💙💙USAM's avatar
MUSA💙💙💙USAM
Aug 16

"I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

We said this pledge every morning at the Catholic school I attended-K-8th. It was run by Irish nuns…

I love the last part, very appropriate considering what is happening on our streets, and am surprised and disappointed it isn’t in the Citizen’s Oath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture