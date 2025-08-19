Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob Summers's avatar
Jacob Summers
Aug 19

Well, numbers are growing. The Hands Off protests drew about 2 million people and the No Kings Protests drew about 5 million people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David's avatar
David
Aug 19

The discussion for me is not about violent or nonviolent protest, it is what are we protesting to achieve? I do not see how any protest is going to solve the wealth inequality. 500 people out of 8 billion have 10% of the money. What does a protest do to solve that? Sure the AOC & Bernie group are out pounding the pavement which is fine, but are they even electable? Higher taxes on the super rich is a simple answer, (of course I agree with it), but no regulation on cryptocurrency let's the super rich move the $ with impunity. The examples of nonviolent protest are some of my hero's, but they had a specific goal that was achievable, civil rights, freedom, etc. How do we claw back billions of dollars through peaceful protest? Wish I had a better solution, but win elections and better tax laws is all I see, and that is a long shot at best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture