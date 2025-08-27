Patriots, Firebrands, and new readers alike.

Today I wrote a short Freeform poem on civic duty and what makes a nation strong. I hope it resonates with you.

Courage and Honor

A democracy is only as strong as the people who participate in it.

A nation is only as strong as those who labor in its economies.

A nation is only as wise as the scholars it champions.

A nation is only as free as the liberties its people demand.

A nation is not an ideal or a constitution.

A nation is a people.

America is a people.

America is not a president.

America is not an economy.

America is not its constitution.

America is the citizens who believe in its values.

America is an ideal—it is our duty as citizens to uphold the spirit of this country.

With courage and honor.

