Substack – August 18, 2025 – Banner & Backbone, a new Substack publication committed to renewing American patriotism, strengthening civics, and building community through civic responsibility, proudly announces the overwhelming success of its 24-hour Launch Marathon held August 16–17.

In just 24 hours, the publication gained 610 subscribers, including 55 founding paid subscribers, during a livestream dedicated to announcing its mission and demanding accountability through the release of the Epstein files. All funds raised through publication subscriptions will be donated to causes that support Epstein’s victims.

The new publication broke into the Top 10 in Rising in Culture on Substack’s Bestsellers lists, and currently sits at #5 in Rising in Culture.

The livestream—running from 1:00 p.m. ET Saturday to 1:30 p.m. Sunday—featured an all-night program of conversation, debate, and calls to action. Guests included Ellie Leonard Melissa Corrigan, she/her Dana DuBois The Firebrand Project Bob Cesca Lorissa Rinehart A4T *with* Jacob Summers Walter Rhein who joined the founders to amplify the vision of a new civic movement.

Founding Vision and Principles

Banner & Backbone was founded by Lawrence Winnerman Nick Paro Frederic Poag who also announced that Ellie Leonard and Melissa Corrigan are joining the core team as featured writers.

The publication is built upon three cornerstone principles:

The Citizen’s Oath – a personal pledge to defend democracy and civic responsibility.

RISE: Restoring Integrity, Service, and Ethics in American civic life.

Human Sovereignty – the belief that power must remain rooted in the people.

“Our mission is to restore the promise of America and fight back against authoritarianism while building community at the local level,” said co-founder Frederic Poag, “Clearly people are ready for a message like this, centered on hope and care for each other and our country.”

“The extraordinary energy and support we saw during our launch show that people are hungry for this kind of civic engagement,” added co-founder Nick Paro.

Subscriber Praise

Early paid subscribers voiced their enthusiasm for the project:

“Listening to your all-nighter and price is right for a concerned senior – thank you!!” — MJoT

“I wanted to pay full freight for a year-long subscription. I really appreciate everything y’all do!” — Mick O’Brien

“I supported this work because they are promoting community engagement & defending democracy.” — P. J. Schuster

“Because of the truth that is spoken, no matter how easy or hard it may be to hear. Now is not the time to sit by and let others take action. It is something we all must find a way to do.” — ProudNonni

“I like each of your work and am looking forward to this collaboration!” — BJ Roberts

Launch Discount Extended

In recognition of the strong response, Banner & Backbone has extended its Launch Discount:

$1 per month or $10 annually for paid subscribers.

About Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone is a reader-supported publication dedicated to restoring civic life in America through patriotism, community, and accountability. It stands as a platform for voices who believe in democracy, integrity, and truth.

For more information or to subscribe, visit: www.bannerandbackbone.com

Press Contact:

Banner & Backbone

info@bannerandbackbone.com