Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
12h

Nick you got my attention

ICE Agents Hid Behind Masks Under Trump. Europeans Published Their Names Online.

A Swiss hacker posted 41,191 Homeland Security records on the internet Wednesday. Washington answered with takedown notices. Europe answered with a search engine.

Distributed Denial of Secrets, a non-profit that specializes in publishing, archiving and analyzing leaked and hacked datasets, put the files out. The set covers more than 41,000 Homeland Security employees and contractors. Names. Titles. Work emails. Phone numbers. Office locations. Who answers to whom. Which internal groups they belong to. The archive is called Icepick.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Banner and Backbone Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture