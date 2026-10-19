Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rain Robinson's avatar
Rain Robinson
5d

One reason the DHS and other regime entities want our voter data, imo, is not just to find illegal voters. Voter data also includes which party an individual has stated they belong to. I believe the regime wants to purge Democrats from these voter rolls. And that’s why they want voter data.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Banner and Backbone Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture