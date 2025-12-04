Banner and Backbone Media

CD Bush
5h

Thank you Nick, as a Military Daughter of a Career Father and a spouse, of a Marine Pilot, rules must be followed or we are reverting back to very dangerous times, where inhumaine treatment of people. Listen to Nick and the experts, we must not go backwards!

Pete Hegseth is unqualified and reckless. He is a a first class arrogant prick, who believes he has no boundaries.

This was an act of criminality, and it must be punished!This must not be covered up!

It is a danger, to our Country,

He is unfit to lead the Proud Men and Women in our Military!

Congradulations, Nick on your Award your are very deserving of your recognition.

Cris Northern
5h

Good write up Nick. Adding to this we ought to include the law of the sea, as well as the COLREGS/“Rules of the Road” maritime rules and standards.

A ship on fire or in duress by any means (especially since we’re not in a legally declared war) requires any U.S. flag ship to perform rescue operations, military vessels included. The policy commonly called SOLAS (safety of life at sea) represents the spirit of operations for ships outside of a war scenario and immediately upon the transition of an enemy vessel from hostile to disabled. Especially since we’re not legally in armed conflict, we’re further restricted by sea than by land.

