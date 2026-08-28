Anti Fascist Book Club | How To Be An Antiracist - A Dueling Consciousness and Power

“But there is a way to get free. To be antiracist is to emancipate oneself from the dueling consciousness. To be antiracist is to conquer the assimilationist consciousness and the segregationist consciousness. The White body no longer presents itself as the American body; the Black body no longer strives to be the American body, knowing there is no such thing as the American body, only American bodies, racialized by power.” ~ Ibram X. Kendi, read aloud by Nick Paro ~

Book In Review

The session was scheduled to cover Chapters 2 and 3 — “Dueling Consciousness” and “Power” — but Nick and Tara stayed inside Chapter 2 for the full hour and closed by deferring Chapter 3 to the following week. Tara opened the substance by framing the chapter’s argument as Kendi makes it: racism is not only open hatred, but also the supposedly helpful demand that marginalized people change themselves to meet a white standard. Nick then read the chapter’s closing passage from page 40, and went back to read Kendi’s three definitions from page 30 verbatim: an assimilationist idea holds that a racial group is culturally or behaviorally inferior and justifies enrichment programs to develop it; a segregationist idea holds that a permanently inferior racial group can never be developed and justifies policies that kill, terrorize, deport, incarcerate, or separate it; an antiracist idea holds that racial groups are equals and none needs developing. He added Kendi’s page-36 line that assimilationist ideas are racist ideas, and traced their origin to Portuguese writings of the mid-1400s — the point, he said, at which a multicultural human trade was replaced by a Black-specific one.

Nick and Tara spend most of the discussion on Kendi’s instruction to see policy rather than people, quoting page 34: “Americans have long been trained to see the deficiencies of people rather than policy. It’s a pretty easy mistake to make: People are in our faces. Policies are distant.” Tara read the personal-responsibility frame as a mechanism that absolves the system — citing the rhetorical use of individual Black billionaires as proof that hard work suffices. Nick argued that the 13th Amendment is itself a segregationist artifact, on the grounds that it did not truly end slavery but created the prison system in its place, and connected that lineage to Southern police forces founded as slave patrols and to present-day ICE enforcement, which he described as being outfitted with $20 million in shock gloves from a vendor named Compliant Technologies. Tara supplied the episode’s hardest numbers, reading them out during the discussion: in 1947, across 13 Mississippi cities, two of 3,229 VA home loans went to Black veterans, and in New York fewer than 100 of 67,000 GI Bill-insured mortgages went to non-white borrowers. She offered these as the evidentiary basis for the claim that the 1944 GI Bill carried racist elements — a claim she noted was widely mocked when AOC made it — and as the mechanism behind the intergenerational wealth gap. She also pointed to school funding through property taxes as a live example of racism built into a system rather than into individuals, and to recent gerrymandering of Black districts as dilution of Black voting power.

Against the series arc, this episode does what the earlier books set up: it moves the analysis from identifying fascist behavior to identifying the policy machinery underneath it. Both Tara and Nick landed on the same structural conclusion by different routes — Tara through truth and reconciliation, arguing the United States never finished Reconstruction after troops were pulled from the South in the compromise she dated to 1876; Nick in his own voice, that there is no not-racist middle position and that colorblindness is tacit acceptance of racism.

Books Mentioned

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi — Penguin Random House

Sources & References

Ibram X. Kendi, How to Be an Antiracist, pages 30, 34, 36, 39, and 40 (paperback) — read aloud during the episode

Jefferson Davis, U.S. Senate floor, 1860, and Gunnar Myrdal — both quoted within the Kendi passage read from page 39

1944 GI Bill / VA home loan figures for Mississippi and New York, 1947 — read aloud by Tara Devlin; specific study not named on air

Veterans Fighting Fascism Anti-Fascist Book Club guidebook — the model the series is built on

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Submit feedback directly to: info@bannerandbackbone.com

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone !