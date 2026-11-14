Banner Brief: Iran Says It Hit a U.S. Radar. CENTCOM Says No. What Now?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain, in retaliation for an airstrike on a communications tower in Sirik, on Iran’s Strait of Hormuz coast [1]. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that never happened: two Iranian one-way attack drones were shot down, with “no injuries or damage” [2]. Either way, it is Iran’s first claimed attack on U.S. military assets in a Gulf country since early September [3].

What Happened

The IRGC statement, carried by Iranian state media on Nov. 13, called the strike a response to “the enemy’s air aggression against a telecommunications tower in Sirik” [2]. It warned that if “violations and aggression” continue, its aerospace force is “on full alert to confront the enemy without constraint” [1]. The statement stopped short of directly naming the United States as the attacker in Sirik [2].

CENTCOM’s statement did not mention Sirik at all [2]. Sirik hosts part of Iran’s radar and communications network watching the strait, and it has been hit repeatedly since U.S. and Israeli strikes opened the war on Feb. 28 [2]. Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and has been a frequent Iranian target during the eight-month conflict [3].

The exchange came a day after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed” [2]. In the same post he said he had asked Vice President JD Vance, who had spent months leading cease-fire and nuclear talks, to turn his attention to Democratic-run cities and states [2]. Iranian officials had seen Vance as the most trustworthy figure close to Trump [1]. Trump has also said Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain asked him to hold off on further strikes; that account has not been independently confirmed by all of those governments [3].

The same day, Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that chooses the supreme leader, called a review of Iran’s membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty an “unavoidable necessity” [1].

Why It Matters

U.S. service members in Bahrain sit on the receiving end of this. The IRGC is now threatening strikes “without geographical restrictions,” and says companies accused of working with the U.S. could face punishment too [3]. Meanwhile, the U.S. keeps up a naval blockade of Iranian ports, and Iran restricts shipping through Hormuz [3]. Iran’s army said two oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in the eastern strait on Nov. 12 [2].

Our Read

I read this as the war’s “lull” doing what lulls do in a blockade: neither side is at peace, and each tit-for-tat is one bad intercept away from casualties. My working rule is the belligerent-source rule. Iran’s claim of a destroyed radar is unverified, and so is CENTCOM’s clean “no damage.” What both sides agree on is the part that matters: Iran launched drones toward the island that hosts the Fifth Fleet, and CENTCOM chose not to deny the strike on Iran’s coast that Iran says provoked it.

The bigger shift is in Washington. Sidelining Vance, the one negotiator the Iranians reportedly trusted, and declaring the deal dead removes the off-ramp. That leaves the war file with the people who run the war. Pair that with Iranian clerics openly debating leaving the nonproliferation treaty, and the stated U.S. war aim, no Iranian bomb, looks further away after eight months of fighting, not closer.

The Other Side

Trump has framed the current posture as restraint backed by pressure. He said he will attack Iran only if necessary, and that Gulf allies asked him to “let it be the way it is now for a while” [3] [1]. He argues preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon is worth higher diesel prices [1]. CENTCOM’s position is that its defenses worked: two drones down, no one hurt, nothing damaged [2].

Will Democrats Strip the US-Israel Weapons Pact From the Defense Bill?

What happened. The Senate’s version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes Section 219, a “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” to “expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, coordination, and industrial cooperation” [4]. The Senate bill, S. 4784, stalled on July 14 when cloture on the motion to proceed failed 50-46 [6]. Current stopgap Pentagon funding runs out Dec. 11, the NDAA needs 60 votes to pass the Senate, and Democrats take both chambers in January [4]. A dozen senators, including Bernie Sanders, Ron Wyden and Tammy Duckworth, signed a letter this week opposing the provision [4]. The letter warns the provision could “create long-term dependencies by embedding Israeli technology into the US defense industrial base that could make future policy changes costly or difficult to implement” [4]. In the House, Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie say they will try to strip it [5]. Neither Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer nor House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has stated a public position [4].

Our read. This is yesterday’s FISA story with different stakes: a lame-duck Congress trying to lock in policy before a new majority can touch it. The senators’ warning about dependencies is the risk I’d watch. Once a joint program has suppliers and jobs attached, it stops being a line item Congress can vote down and becomes a constituency. Democrats hold a filibuster, and with 60 votes required, they decide whether that happens now.

The other side. Backers want exactly that permanence. Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies has written that the two countries should integrate so deeply “that inflicting financial harm on Israel would also carry a significant cost for Washington” [5]. Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on House Armed Services, initially supported the provision before opposing it [4].

Watch For

Dec. 11: current stopgap Pentagon funding expires, forcing another stopgap or a final NDAA vote [4].

Further IRGC or CENTCOM statements on Sirik and Bahrain, and any Bahraini government comment, which had not come as of Friday [3].

Read the Senate bill’s record yourself at Congress.gov, then call your senators through the Capitol switchboard, (202) 224-3121, and ask one question: will they vote for an NDAA that still contains Section 219?

Open questions: If the U.S. did strike Sirik, why won’t CENTCOM say so? And will Schumer and Jeffries spend their 60-vote leverage before January, or save it?

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 6 sources across 6 outlets. Source text as of Nov 14, 2026.

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