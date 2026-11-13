Banner Brief: Will Congress Renew Warrantless Spying Before Democrats Take Over?

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is urging Republicans to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in the lame-duck session, before Democrats take control of Congress [1][3]. “My preference would be, let’s just take the win that’s on the table, get it done in the lame-duck,” Himes told Politico [2][3]. On Thursday, a coalition of more than two dozen groups asked congressional leaders to keep any 702 renewal out of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and other must-pass bills [2].

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., in his official 118th Congress portrait. Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is urging a lame-duck renewal of FISA Section 702. — U.S. House of Representatives / Wikimedia Commons · Public domain

What Happened

Section 702 lets U.S. intelligence agencies collect the electronic communications of people outside the United States without a warrant [1]. Americans’ data can be collected and searched without a warrant when they are in contact with targeted noncitizens [3]. The authority lapsed on June 12 after Democrats voted against renewal [3]. In a June 5 Senate vote, Republican Sens. Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley and four other Republicans also voted no [3]. Although it expired, surveillance operations under it can continue through next March [2].

Himes told Politico he spoke with Senate Majority Leader John Thune about a renewal [3]. “If that fails, we’ll do something in the first quarter,” Himes said [2][3]. He also said “it’s going to be a very different 702 that gets reauthorized in the first quarter of next year,” as The Hill reported [1].

Two Senate Democrats backed him. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said “it becomes much more difficult in a new Congress,” and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said it should be renewed “as soon as possible” [2].

The coalition letter’s signers include the ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Center for Democracy & Technology and the Brennan Center for Justice [2]. They want a warrant requirement for searching Americans’ communications in 702 databases and a ban on the government buying Americans’ information from data brokers, the so-called “data broker loophole” [2]. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has a bill, the Surveillance Accountability Act (H.R. 8470), that would require probable cause before federal law enforcement accesses Americans’ private digital data [3][4]. It has sat in the House Judiciary Committee since April 23 [4].

Why It Matters

The letter says 702 “has been abused to spy on protesters on the left and the right; 19,000 donors to a congressional campaign; members of Congress and their staff; and multiple government officials, political commentators, and journalists” [2]. It also warns that artificial intelligence (AI) tools make it “cheaper and easier than ever for the government to compile and analyze Americans’ data at scale” [2].

“No member of Congress knows who will occupy the White House in the years ahead, and constitutional protections should not depend on who is president.” — coalition letter to congressional leaders [2]

Himes takes over as chair of the House Intelligence Committee in January [1]. He has promised “aggressive” oversight, including a look at defense contractors’ donations to Trump construction projects [1].

Our Read

The mechanism is leverage. Section 702 is still running on borrowed time until March, so nothing forces a vote this month. A renewal tucked into a must-pass defense bill would lock in today’s terms without a separate floor fight. Once Democrats hold both chambers, a warrant requirement becomes something they can bargain for instead of something they ask for.

Himes’s own words make the case for waiting: he expects a “very different” bill next year. That suggests the lame-duck push is less about national security timing than about avoiding the version a new majority would write. The overlap with the right matters too. Lee, Paul, Hawley and Massie want the same warrant that civil liberties groups do, which suggests a reform bill could find votes on both sides in January. What’s missing from this week’s reporting is any public evidence that the lapse has hurt an investigation, the argument that would justify rushing.

The Other Side

Himes has called Section 702, even under the Trump administration, the country’s “most rigorously overseen” surveillance program and told Wired he has seen “zero evidence of abuse” [1]. Warner’s case is practical: “it becomes much more difficult in a new Congress” [2]. President Donald Trump called for passing 702 in an April 15 statement, after years of opposing it [3].

Palantir’s CEO Says His Products Are “Progressive.” Will Democrats Buy It?

What happened. Palantir CEO Alex Karp told Politico that Palantir’s products are “essentially progressive” and said, “I’ve been a Democrat my whole life” [5][6]. Palantir works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to monitor immigrants and builds AI systems for the U.S. military [5]. Karp donated $1 million to MAGA Inc. in 2024, and about half of Palantir’s revenue comes from government work, Wired reported [6]. Speaking to investors, Karp said he wanted to make sure “the people that made fun of you and made fun of us are suffering” [6].

Palantir CEO Alex Karp at the UK’s AI Safety Summit in 2023 (file photo). — UK Government / Wikimedia Commons · CC BY 2.0

Our read. This is the same story as FISA from the vendor’s side. The surveillance tools and the money flowing to them were built under one Congress, and their makers now need the next one. The pattern to watch is whether the new majority treats contractors’ politics as noise and their contracts as the record.

The other side. Karp argues Palantir’s products are “built to avoid war,” because adversaries know “they will have such pain inflicted upon them that in fact it’s not worth going to war” [6]. Defense reporter Sharon Weinberger told Mother Jones she doesn’t doubt Karp “has real beliefs,” and that companies must “survive in Democratic and Republican administrations” [5].

Watch For

Now through year end: whether a Section 702 renewal is added to the NDAA or another must-pass bill in the lame-duck session [2].

January: Himes takes over the House Intelligence Committee [1].

March: surveillance under the lapsed authority can run until then [2].

Call your representative and both senators. Ask whether they will oppose any 702 renewal in the NDAA, and whether they support a warrant requirement like the one in H.R. 8470.

Open questions: If a warrant requirement has support on both the left and the right, who benefits from passing 702 without one? Will the new Intelligence Committee’s look at contractor donations extend to the companies that build the surveillance tools?

Related Reading

Palantalk - where we talk tech, no fascism.

Sources

Compiled from 6 sources across 5 outlets. Source text as of Nov 13, 2026.

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