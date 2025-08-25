To the People of the United States of America,

We the People of the United States of America must Dissent. As a Veteran of our great United States Army, I Dissent. I ask you, my fellow Citizens, to join in not only dissenting—I ask you to RISE with me—I ask you to RISE with

—I ask you to RISE for America.

Peacefully, Patriotically, and from now until the end of our days—Publicly RISE, restoring Integrity to Service—for Service is the heart of America.

Now, more so than any time since the Civil War, we find ourselves at the precipice of a National Division—so many of our Public Servants have abdicated their sworn Oaths—while grifting off the most insidious of our emotions—hate.

A hate to purposely divide a fundamental component of American communities—our neighborhoods. These hateful bigots, cruel abusers, and oppressive tyrants have co-opted and corrupted our Public Servants—replacing them with puppets of oppression.

We have once again returned to that sad state we found ourselves in when first birthing this great Nation—rising from the fires of rebellion—responding to an unfair and failing system of taxation without representation.

Freedom has never been free.

It is through the blood of patriots, and the courage of regular people, which will allow us to RISE from our generations fire—restoring integrity, service, and ethics to the American ethos. So what is it that can you do? What do I ask of you?

I ask you to restore integrity in Service—demand of your Legislators more than you have ever done so in past—demand that they uphold their Oath of Office—to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.

I ask you to restore Integrity in Service—I ask that you embody the ideals of Service and values of Integrity.

Serve your Nation—as a Citizen—to Peacefully and Patriotically put your body on the line and your voice into the ears of the Nation and your creativity into the eyes of the World.

Serve your Nation—as a Citizen—commit to taking the Citizen’s Oath, by the banner raiser

, and swear to uphold the ideal that with Citizenship comes Responsibility.

I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the rights and responsibilities afforded to me as a Citizen of the United States of America.

That there is more to being a Citizen than just being counted for a Census every ten years. That there is more to being a Citizen than just voting. That being a Citizen means you actively engage in supporting and defending the rights and responsibilities afforded to you under the Constitution. That being a Citizen means you actively participate in supporting and defending the ideals of Freedom, Liberty, and Justice for All—not some, not just Citizens, not just those within our Nation’s borders—but for ALL. That being a Citizen means you actively understand that the Pursuit of Happiness is for All—where happiness can only be pursued if we have certain Unalienable Rights. That this solemn responsibility asks—nay, it demands—you rise to defend those Rights.

Service is the heart of America—it is everyday Citizens coming together to provide for their communities when they are asked—without ever needing anything in return.

Service is the heart of America—it is everyday Citizens progressing their communities forwards by looking out for each other and offering a helping hand—knowing that Service reaps unknown rewards.

Service is the heart of America—it is everyday Citizens united in a cause that all people deserve Dignity, Freedom, Liberty, and Justice.

Service is the heart of America—it is why Elected Officials are more correctly referred to as Public Servants—those Elected are meant to Serve the Public Good and Trust.

Service is the heart of America—it is the core function of our Nation’s Government—each Department and Entity is a Service for the People, of the People, and by the People.

Service is the heart of America—let us ensure that this heart continues to beat for another 250 years, then for another 250 years—securing the Rights, Freedoms, and Dignity of All for generations to come.

Service is the heart of America—RISE now to serve with me.

~ Nick Paro, VALERIUS

