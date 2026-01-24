BannerCast: ICE Shoots ANOTHER Protestor in Minnesota

BannerCast in Review

On Saturday, 1/24, federal ICE Agents shot and killed a Minneapolis resident during an escalatory enforcement operation aimed at the city’s south side. Minneapolis police later confirmed the death, identifying the victim as Alex Jeffrey Pretti. Pretti was a local resident, U.S. citizen, and registered nurse.

City leaders — including Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz — publicly demanded that the federal government withdraw ICE agents from Minneapolis, warning that the operation was endangering residents and destabilizing the city.

This was the second fatal shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis in recent weeks.

First it was 3 shots and the murder of Renee Nicole Good — now, it was 10 shots and the murder of Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

What we are witnessing is not “immigration enforcement” — it is an armed federal presence operating in residential neighborhoods, deploying crowd-control weapons against civilians and press, and refusing to provide local authorities with basic information after lethal force is used.

This is not normal — Minneapolis is not alone — and Americans are awake.

The core issue is not immigration policy — it is about federal power exercised without transparency, lethal force used without immediate accountability, and local governments struggling to protect residents from agencies they do not control.

