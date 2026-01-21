Banner and Backbone Media

Why more and better local and state candidates are necessary for our continued survival

A recording from Stephanie G Wilson, PhD's Freedom Over Fascism with special guest, Amanda Litman.
Jan 21, 2026

Check out the original broadcast:

Freedom Over Fascism
Why more and better local and state candidates are necessary for our continued survival with Amanda Litman
In this episode I talked to Amanda Litman , founder of Run For Something, to discuss the importance of local political engagement and the need for diverse, young candidates in government. Amanda shared insights on the organization’s success in recruiting and supporting candidates, emphasizing that local offices are crucial for addressing community issues like housin…
5 hours ago

Thank you Nick Paro, Rachel @ This Woman Votes, Jack, Aaron Enzor, Joan, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD and Amanda Litman!

Cross streaming brought to you on Sick of this Shit Publications and Banner & Backbone Media.

Actions You Can Take

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD | Frederic Poag | Rachel @ This Woman Votes

