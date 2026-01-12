Banner and Backbone Media

Palantalk, E21: Ukraine and Shadow Diplomacy

Banner & Backbone Media's Nick Paro and Shane Yirak welcome on Cheech Previti for a deep-dive into the past on the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Jan 12, 2026

Check out Cheech Previti’s latest post on books worth reading:

Cheech’s Substack
When did Russia really begin its aggression against Ukraine?
In order to understand how Russia’s aggression began, you should read the history of Ukraine and Russia. This begins in 1670, Seven Tales of Colonial Oppression in Ukraine, and then Seven Tales of Present-Day Oppression in Ukraine…
Read more
2 days ago · 17 likes · 7 comments · Cheech Previti

Check out the Deep State Map for latest military activities in and around Ukraine and Eastern Europe:

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Actions You Can Take

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

