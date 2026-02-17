Banner and Backbone Media

Palantalk, E27 - Technofascists in the Epstein Class

Feb 17, 2026

Articles of Discussion

Narativ with Zev Shalev
NEW ANALYSIS: How Jeffrey Epstein Connected Donald Trump’s 2016 Campaign to Russia Through Peter Thiel
On October 3, 2016, Jeffrey Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff sent him a scheduling email. Subject line: “Churkin? Thiel…
Read more
4 days ago · 587 likes · 22 comments · Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev
EXCLUSIVE: The FBI Knew About Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein — And Did Nothing
We are resharing this post. The original was experiencing a technical error we were unable to resolve. If you plan to share this story, please use this version, and delete the previous version.This investigation is free because the public needs to see it. Our investigative work is funded entirely by paid subscribers. If you want to support this journali…
Read more
19 hours ago · 492 likes · 10 comments · Zev Shalev
Narativ with Zev Shalev
BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Sold Howard Lutnick a Mansion for $10
In February 2021, two FBI agents sat down for a phone interview with a man who had spent 32 years in the securities industry. He had worked inside Howard Lutnick’s companies. He held a Series 30 license — the most senior regulatory position in his unit — and supervised 50 people at Cantor Fitzgerald’s New York office…
Read more
8 hours ago · 410 likes · 38 comments · Zev Shalev

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Actions You Can Take

