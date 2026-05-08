Powerful Voices | Courage Candidate - Erik Terwey for OK02

Powerful Voices In Review

Nick Paro sits down with Erik Terwey, the Courage for Democracy candidate challenging Republican Josh Brecheen in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, and Terwey spends the hour translating progressive economics into language that works in a 22,000-square-mile rural district. He grounds his candidacy in his own biography — raised in OK-02, Teach for America French teacher in Tulsa, OU master’s, student debt and a 30-year mortgage he is not sure he can pay off — and argues nobody is fighting hard enough for people like him. His top issue is affordability: ending data-center sweetheart deals he blames for a 30% local electricity spike (against an 11% national figure), raising rural wages, restoring an education system he calls the worst in America, and pulling back from what he names as the “illegal war in Iran” because of how fossil-fuel and fertilizer prices flow through to grocery bills. On Native sovereignty, Terwey commits to introducing a day-one bill to seat the Cherokee Nation’s House delegate guaranteed by the Treaty of New Echota — a seat the nation has chosen and never been allowed to fill — and frames it as enforcing a treaty the U.S. signed, not granting a favor. He lays out his coalitions: Take Back Congress (term limits, overturning Citizens United, ending the Congress-to-lobbyist pipeline, banning congressional stock trading, an enforceable Supreme Court code of ethics), Citizens Impeachment, Mission for America, Men for Choice, and Progressive Victory. He is openly gay but deliberately keeps that off the website, arguing OK-02 voters respond to “fair” rather than “equity” or “inclusion,” and that the language the party uses in New York or California loses elections in the Ozarks.

What makes the conversation worth listeners’ time is the discipline of Terwey’s frame. He refuses to launder progressive policy as anything other than what it is, but he insists on translating it into the dialect of his district — fairness, work, faith, neighbor — and he is honest about why. He has very deep problems with the Oklahoma state party, real problems with the national party, and says plainly that the Democrats have not written him a check or sent him a volunteer. Nick presses him on how he would actually represent constituents from DC, on how he handles a suppressed-turnout electorate, and on whether his coalition pitch is more than branding; Terwey’s answer is transparency turned into a practice — weekly live streams, three-and-a-half-hour calls with single voters, and town halls during recess instead of vacations. The Cherokee delegate thread is the most editorially distinctive moment of the episode: Terwey credits fellow Courage candidate Brittany Jones for putting treaty law on his radar, and that cross-pollination is itself a useful signal about whether the Courage for Democracy network is functioning as a coalition or just a logo. The episode is a test of whether a gay, Democratic, treaty-enforcement, anti-data-center candidate can run an explicitly progressive economic platform inside the fourth-most-conservative district in the country and survive long enough to be heard.

Key Takeaways

Watch Terwey’s day-one Cherokee delegate bill — the Treaty of New Echota guarantees the Cherokee Nation a non-voting House seat with committee votes and bill-submission rights, the nation has selected a representative, and no Oklahoma member of Congress has moved to seat them; treat the bill’s introduction (or absence) as the fastest measurable test of whether Terwey actually governs the way he campaigns.

Audit the data-center deal claim — Terwey blames Oklahoma’s 30% electricity-cost increase (against an 11% national figure) on tax-incentive packages handed to data-center operators who employ a handful of permanent workers; track the underlying utility-rate filings and the specific tax-abatement agreements before treating the 30% number as settled, because the policy ask (ending the sweetheart deals) only lands if the cost causation does.

People, Organizations, and Terms

People:

Erik Terwey — Courage for Democracy Democratic candidate for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District; OU French-lit master’s, former Teach for America Union French teacher in Tulsa, openly gay; the guest. https://www.terweyforcongress.com

Josh Brecheen — Incumbent OK-02 Republican congressman Terwey is challenging; cited for reading from cue cards at an August town hall and taking only a cursory question before leaving.

Brittany Jones — Fellow Courage for Democracy candidate (running for Oregon governor) Terwey credits for surfacing tribal treaty law as a federal-policy lever.

Organizations / Programs:

Courage for Democracy — The pro-democracy candidate coalition through which Terwey reached the show. https://www.couragefordemocracy.com

Take Back Congress — 100+ candidate coalition committed to five day-one bills: term limits, overturning Citizens United, ending the Congress-to-lobbyist pipeline, banning congressional stock trading, and enforceable Supreme Court ethics.

Citizens Impeachment — Accountability-focused candidate coalition Terwey says is ready to investigate constitutional-oath violations in any branch. https://www.citizensimpeachment.com

Mission for America — Ten-year economic-transformation plan (newconsensus.org) Terwey has signed onto as a framework for clean, modern, broadly distributed prosperity.

Men for Choice — Men’s coalition dedicated to restoring reproductive rights; does not endorse during primaries. https://men4choice.org

Progressive Victory — Grassroots organization working to elect progressive candidates; Terwey is a member.

Cherokee Nation — Sovereign nation whose Treaty of New Echota House-delegate seat Terwey commits to seating on day one.

Terms / Concepts:

Treaty of New Echota — Pre-removal treaty between the Cherokee Nation and the United States that guarantees the nation a non-voting delegate in the U.S. House with committee votes, bill-submission rights, and full floor-speech rights — never seated.

McGirt decision — The Supreme Court ruling Terwey cites as having reaffirmed tribal sovereignty in eastern Oklahoma; “settled law in my heart.”

Fairness framing — Terwey’s deliberate substitution of “fair” for “equity,” “equality,” “diversity,” and “inclusion” when speaking to OK-02 voters; same policy, different dialect.

Data-center sweetheart deals — Tax incentives Terwey blames for OK-02’s 30% electricity cost increase versus an 11% national average, with few permanent jobs in return.

Day-one bills — Pre-written legislation Terwey and his coalition partners say they will file the day they are seated, as a contrast to “going there to learn how to govern.”

Thank you Ashleigh Alauren, Ms. H, Ms.Yuse, Deborah J., Leonardo Wassilie, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Erik Terwey! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the Banner & Backbone Media team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone !

Banner & Backbone Team