Powerful Voices | Courage Candidates with Keira Havens

Powerful Voices Review

Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, and Will Fullwood open this Powerful Voices episode by welcoming Keira Havens — Air Force veteran, former scientist, co-founder of the Citizens Impeachment Coalition, and a driving force behind the Courage for Democracy candidate slate. The intro is warm and the military banter is real, but Keira gets down to business fast: she swore an oath to the Constitution, she’s taking it seriously, and she’s here because almost nobody in Congress is.

The backstory Keira lays out is both more organized and more infuriating than most people realize. In April 2025 — when polls were already showing 80-plus percent of Democrats, 40-50% of independents, and even 20% of Republicans wanting impeachment — the Citizens Impeachment Coalition launched with a single coordinated action: 600 people, one from every congressional district, sent an article of impeachment to Congress at the exact same moment. It worked. Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan’s 13th district incorporated their drafted article into a full impeachment resolution, filed it under Rule 9 (which forces a House floor vote within two legislative days), and brought it to a vote in under a month. Then Democratic leadership walked onto the floor and physically yelled at Thanedar until he pulled it. The first vote that did happen saw 79 members willing to take up the question of impeachment. By December, that number had jumped to 140. Only 47 Democrats followed leadership into the “present” column. The coalition reads this as a signal: leadership is isolated. The caucus is not with them. The movement needs to keep forcing votes until leadership can no longer pretend otherwise. Citizens Impeachment is still pushing for the next one.

The second pillar of this work is Courage for Democracy — the candidate replacement arm. If Congress won’t do its job, you replace the people in Congress. That logic produced a slate of 130-plus Courage Candidates across 38 states, running in 100-plus districts at the federal level, spanning both House and Senate races. Keira is clear on what “non-partisan” actually means in this context: it doesn’t mean bipartisan, it doesn’t mean splitting the difference, and it doesn’t mean she has any interest in what label a candidate puts on themselves. It means a shared standard — elected officials uphold the Constitution and are held to it equally — applied without exception and without carve-outs for team affiliation. The candidate interview playbook Walter and Courtney built (now live at broadbanner.com/candidate-interview-playbook) is part of this infrastructure: giving independent media creators the baseline they need to run a serious candidate interview and get something useful on the record.

The primary calendar is where this episode becomes immediately actionable. Primary season kicks off May 5th, with Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana all in the first wave. Louisiana’s Courage Candidate has already cleared her primary — her opponent dropped out, so she’s on the general election ballot. Georgia has Brianna Woodson and Case Norton, who Keira describes as showing up ready and willing to fight. California is a major target on June 6th, along with a batch of others. The math Keira lays out matters: a typical congressional primary turns out roughly 40,000 voters in a district where the general may pull 200,000. That compression means 100, 200, or 500 organized people can swing a primary. The movement doesn’t need to win the whole country at once. It needs to win primaries, one district at a time, with people who show up before the general and vote when it actually counts. Full candidate search by state and office is at couragefordemocracy.com.

Nick closes by pulling the two threads together on-screen — showing the BroadBanner resources page with Citizens Impeachment and Courage for Democracy links already live — and framing what the platform is for: getting serious candidates in front of audiences before the money decides the conversation. Keira’s assessment of what podcasters and independent media can actually provide is worth sitting with. It isn’t money, and it isn’t infrastructure. It’s taking candidates seriously, giving them a platform where they look credible, and asking them the question that the institutional media consistently refuses to ask: are you willing to fight? That question, Keira says, is the one that actually separates the candidates who matter from the ones who are just running for résumé reasons. All resources — Citizens Impeachment, Courage Candidates, the community calendar, and the candidate interview playbook — are consolidated at broadbanner.com/resources.

Key Takeaways

Vote in the primary. Congressional primaries turn out roughly 40,000 people per district — roughly 5% of the total electorate. That compression means a few hundred organized voters can determine the outcome. Find your Courage Candidate at couragefordemocracy.com, learn when your primary is, and show up before the general.

Track the impeachment vote count. The December House vote had 140 members willing to take up the question of impeachment. Only 47 Democrats voted with leadership against it. Watch whether the next vote moves that number above 150 — that is the threshold at which Democratic leadership can no longer hold the line. Citizens Impeachment tracks every vote and sends constituent action items directly.

Ask every candidate if they’re willing to fight. Keira’s framework for evaluating candidates is simple: not how much money they’ve raised, not what party label they’re wearing, but whether they will actually use power when they have it. That’s the interview question that matters. If you’re hosting candidates on your platform, use the framework at broadbanner.com/candidate-interview-playbook.

Primaries in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, West Virginia, and California start May 5th. The first wave of Courage Candidate primaries begins immediately. Louisiana’s candidate is already on the general election ballot. West Virginia’s Brit is running hard. California is the major June 6th target. Know who’s running in your district and make noise about it now, before the advertising money rolls in.

Connect independent media to Courage Candidates. The most valuable thing podcasters and community platforms can do right now is give Courage Candidates a platform and treat them seriously. This doesn’t require money or infrastructure. It requires showing up, asking real questions, and getting candidates in front of new audiences. Reach out to Courage for Democracy to get connected with a candidate running in your district.

The oath of office is non-negotiable. Keira’s framing is as simple as it is demanding: every member of Congress swore the same oath she swore in the Air Force — to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Courage for Democracy applies that standard uniformly, regardless of party, and will primary anyone who won’t keep it. That’s the entire theory of change.

Terms and Concepts

Citizens Impeachment — Nonpartisan grassroots organization founded April 2025 with the goal of forcing Congress to act on impeachment. Strategy: coordinated constituent pressure, drafted articles of impeachment, Rule 9 filings. citizensimpeachment.com

Courage for Democracy — The candidate slate arm of the citizens accountability movement. 130+ candidates in 38 states running for House and Senate seats. Non-partisan by design: applies a single constitutional standard to all candidates regardless of party. couragefordemocracy.com

Courage Candidates — Individual candidates endorsed and supported by Courage for Democracy. Screened for willingness to uphold their oath of office and actually use power once elected.

Rule 9 — A House procedural rule under which any member can raise a question of constitutional privilege at any time, forcing a floor vote within two legislative days. The mechanism the Citizens Impeachment Coalition used to get an impeachment vote to the floor in under a month.

Non-partisan vs. Bipartisan — Keira’s explicit distinction: bipartisan means splitting the difference between parties; non-partisan means applying the same constitutional standard to everyone regardless of party. Courage for Democracy is the latter.

Candidate Interview Playbook — A guide developed by Walter Rhein and volunteer Courtney for independent media creators who want to interview congressional candidates. Provides baseline discussion points and interview structure. broadbanner.com/candidate-interview-playbook

Primary Math — A Courage for Democracy organizing framework: congressional primaries average ~40,000 voters per district vs. ~200,000 in the general. 100-500 organized voters can swing a primary. Primary voting has disproportionate impact and is where the movement’s electoral leverage is concentrated.

Sources & References

Citizens Impeachment Coalition — citizensimpeachment.com

Courage for Democracy — couragefordemocracy.com

Banner and Backbone Community Resources — broadbanner.com/resources

Congressional Candidate Interview Playbook — broadbanner.com/candidate-interview-playbook

House impeachment vote tallies (first vote: 79 for; December vote: 140 for, 47 with leadership)

April 2025 polling: 80%+ of Democrats, 40-50% of independents, 20% of Republicans supporting impeachment

Thank you Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq., Courtney M 🇨🇦, Kathryn 3M 🇺🇸🇵🇷, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein, Will Fullwood, Nick Paro, and Citizens' Impeachment! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the Banner & Backbone Media team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone !

Banner & Backbone Team