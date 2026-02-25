A Discussion With Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong

Hello Everyone!

I am so delighted to share this interview with the amazing Francesca Hong and the also amazing Melissa Corrigan, she/her. Francesca “Fran” is running for governor of Wisconsin and she’s so absolutely fantastic that just the fact that she exists gives me hope for the future.

Today, hope is exactly what we need!

Please watch this video. I’m sure you’ll be inspired as well. Then share the video. Heck, if you want me to send you a copy of the video for your publication, I’ll do that too. Share it, leave comments, restack, share it on other platforms, do whatever you can to get a little more visibility for Fran. This is what a grassroots campaign looks like. This is how “we the people” take back control of our country!

To learn more about Fran, you can check out her web page.

Also, you can follow her on Substack here:

And you can check out Melissa here:

Seriously, share this! The legacy media doesn’t want us to have the representatives we deserve, but we don’t have to comply! As Fran says, this election cycle is for the MANY not the MONEY! Forward!

