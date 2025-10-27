Banner & Backbone: Palantalk, E10 - Are Regulations The Antichrist?

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to myself or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Call to Action

Help create trust in the US democratic systems by supporting

’s emergency petition for legislation in California to mandate an automatic hand recount of all ballots during an election.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into our live!

Join

every Monday at 1pm ET for a new episode of

with

and

.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team