Banner and Backbone Palantalk E12: Is AI replacing Human Reporters?

Nick Paro is out today! Join Shane Yirak, Walter Rhein, and Ossiana Tepfenhart as they explore the concerning trends of AI reporters and life like AI humans.
Shane Yirak
,
Walter Rhein
, and
Ossiana Tepfenhart
Nov 10, 2025

This week on Palantalk!

Join

Ossiana Tepfenhart
,
Walter Rhein
, and
Shane Yirak
as they dive into the concerning rise of AI reporting and newscasters.

The world is seemingly a new emerging market of newscasters for sale, where you can buy your own newscaster that will say whatever you want.

We examine the implications of this technology and its related industries, as well as the potential pitfalls that may arise.

This is an episode that you don’t want to miss!

Video Links

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Donate to Feeding America, today!

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Thank you

Independent Voter 1
,
GW B
,
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
,
Peter Sukowski
,
Lizzy B
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Walter Rhein
and
Ossiana Tepfenhart
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
