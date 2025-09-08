Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
4

Banner & Backbone: Palantalk, E4

A recording from Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
Sep 08, 2025
2
4
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Noble Blend
,
P. J. Schuster
,
Independent Voter 1
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Steven Rosenzweig
, and many others for tuning into today’s Palantalk with
Shane Yirak
and
Nick Paro
.

Join us every Monday at 1pm ET on

Banner & Backbone
!

Banner & Backbone is running a forever 50% sale — Not In Our Names

Join as a monthly subscriber to help generate a recurring contribution to end the holocaust being perpetrated, by Israel, in Palestine.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture