Banner & Backbone: Palantalk, E5

A recording from Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
Sep 15, 2025
Article Links

Sick of this Shit with Nick
The insider threat: Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar
Hey y’all, it’s Nick, and I’m Sick of this Shit. I just finished reading Shyam Sankar’s The Defense Reformation. It reads like a technofascist Manifesto dressed as a policy document, with strict isolationism and a heavy emphasis on “tech first” principles…let’s get into it…
Read more
3 months ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Nick Paro
Sick of this Shit with Nick
The insider threat: the techopoly
Hey y’all, it’s Nick, and I’m Sick of this Shit. This is part 2 on Shyam Sankar and a continuation on my investigation into Palantir and the insider threat. You can read the other articles here - The insider threat: Palantir is here and The insider threat: Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar…
Read more
3 months ago · 1 like · Nick Paro

Contributors

The Firebrand Project
The Firebrand Project A movement for thinkers, feelers, and fighters building the future. We expose the illusions that keep us compliant. And we carry the fire forward—with vision, courage, and purpose.
By Shane Yirak
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

