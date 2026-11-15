Ukraine’s president says SpaceX is not telling the truth about speed limits on Starshield, the military-grade version of Starlink that Ukraine’s drones depend on [1][2]. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the cap had been in place for five days, and that drones flying faster than 161 kilometers per hour (100 mph) lose their connection [1][3]. SpaceX has denied introducing any new restrictions [3].

File photo: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir with a Starlink user terminal, the kind of SpaceX hardware Ukraine’s military and cities have leaned on since 2022. — not stated / Wikimedia Commons · CC BY 4.0

What Happened

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense raised the slowdown with SpaceX, and the company answered that it was “not imposing any restrictions” and called it “some kind of technical issue” [1]. “We do not believe that is the case,” Zelenskyy said [1][3]. He said the problems show up across the “entire frontline” and that daily testing keeps confirming them [1].

The outlets describe the scope differently. The Guardian reports Zelenskyy saying the throttling affects the whole frontline [1]. Reuters, as carried by The Moscow Times, reports he said the cap applies to Starshield terminals operating in Russian-occupied territory, and quotes him: “If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially recognising the temporarily occupied territories as not ours” [3].

This is the second time in a month. Ukrainian officials said SpaceX limited Starlink and Starshield to about 160 km/h in mid-October, and service was restored on Oct. 24 [3][6]. Al Jazeera dates that first episode to Oct. 14 through Oct. 24 [4].

During that first cap, Musk wrote on X that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government” and that “any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS” [5]. Al Jazeera reports Musk first pointed at the Pentagon, then said the decision was his after The Wall Street Journal reported he had personally authorized the slowdown [4]. The Telegraph, as cited by the Kyiv Post, reported that Musk proposed the limits to President Donald Trump, who approved them [6].

The new cap lands in the middle of U.S.-brokered talks. Ukraine suspects the slowdown is a deliberate U.S. tactic to push Kyiv toward concessions, and it coincided with talks in Abu Dhabi last week [1]. Zelenskyy also said U.S. negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff asked whether Ukraine would give up the Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership or NATO-like security guarantees [1][2].

“They say it is some kind of technical issue. We do not believe that is the case.” — Volodymyr Zelenskyy [3]

Why It Matters

Zelenskyy said the cap means incoming jet-powered Russian Shahed drones can no longer be intercepted, and Ukraine’s own strikes on military targets in occupied territory are badly affected [1][2]. The Kyiv Post reports those jet-powered Shaheds cruise at 400 to 600 km/h, far above the cap [6]. In October, the cap also disrupted robotic deliveries of medical kits, food and water to frontline infantry [6].

Ukraine has no quick way out. A U.S.-based space expert told Al Jazeera a new system would “take several years,” and that “in the nearest year or two, Starlink and [its military-grade component] Starshield are absolutely necessary” [4]. The Pentagon is Starshield’s primary customer, according to Reuters reporting cited by IBTimes [5].

Our Read

Follow the chain of custody on this switch. Musk’s own October statement puts Starshield limits in the hands of the U.S. military and the president. SpaceX now says nothing changed. Both can’t be the whole story while Ukraine’s ministry keeps measuring a cap. Either a private company is setting war-fighting limits for an ally and blaming the government, or the government is setting them and letting a contractor take the heat. As a former intelligence guy, I’d call that deniability by design. Each side gets to point at the other.

This is the tech-fascism problem in one case study. One man’s company sits between an ally’s air defense and incoming drones, and the public can’t find out who pulled the lever. That makes the cap a negotiating tool nobody has to own, used while U.S. envoys float trading territory for guarantees. If the cap lifts right after Kyiv moves on the Donbas, that tells you what it was for. If it stays with no explanation, Congress should treat a contractor’s on/off switch over allied defense as a national security risk, not a terms-of-service dispute.

The Other Side

SpaceX denies introducing new restrictions or changing its satellite operations [3]. In October, Musk drew a line between the two services: “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be” [2]. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the White House had not mandated speed caps, and that Starshield remains a dedicated U.S. military capability not authorized for Ukrainian deep strikes inside Russia [6]. Trump denied ordering the curbs, saying “everything is the same as it’s always been” [6]. The strongest version of that case: the U.S. owns this military system and gets to decide how an ally uses it, especially during peace talks.

Watch For

Whether the Pentagon or the State Department answers Kyiv. Zelenskyy said he asked his military leadership to raise the cap with SpaceX, the Pentagon and the State Department, and ordered top military and Foreign Ministry officials to seek clarification [1][3].

Whether the cap lifts as fast as October’s did. The first episode ended after about 10 days [2].

Call your senators and your House member and ask one question: who decides when Starshield gets throttled for an ally, and where is that decision written down? Armed Services and Foreign Relations members are the ones with oversight here.

Open questions: If SpaceX made no changes, what is Ukraine’s defense ministry measuring every day? And if the government made them, why won’t anyone in Washington say so?

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 6 sources across 6 outlets. Source text as of Nov 15, 2026.

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