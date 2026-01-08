Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Falsifying the Truth: Trump Shared Manipulated Shooting Video

Renee Nicole Good was murdered in Minneapolis, MN on 1/7 by ICE thugs — while Trump’s fascist regime is manipulating footage to demonize and distort her death to strip civil liberties.
Jan 08, 2026

Today (1/7), Renee Nicole Good — 37 years-old — was murdered today in Minneapolis, MN by an ICE officer. The U.S. federal government’s response was as vile and lie filled as always — doctored and manipulated footage, demonizing of the victim, glorification and justification of the violence, and a clear attempt to instigate a violent citizen response.

This is the time to let your voice be heard and actions seen — peacefully and patriotically dissent — do so louder, more clearly, and bolder than ever.

Actions You Can Take

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

