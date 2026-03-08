How Precinct Level Voting is the Secret Weapon for Winning Back Our Country

Hey Everybody!

What a great talk! I stared my morning dejected about the state of affairs in the United States, but after talking with Liza Hameline, I feel empowered. She works with the North Texas Democrats, and she provided me with a ton of information as to what went down in the Texas election.

My main takeaway is that there are brilliant, hardworking people doing everything they can to fight the regime. I know that everyone is frustrated by the lack of action we’ve seen in DC, but Liza helped remind me that DC doesn’t matter.

Local matters!

She said that we all need to go find our precinct chair and make sure our communities are organized and represented. It’s the grass roots movement that changes our society. We can win at every level and that makes a win in 2028 inevitable.

But we’ve got to work and work now!

This was a great talk and I’m looking forward to learning more from Liza! We’re just getting started!

Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, LeftieProf, Ms.Yuse, TEOTWAWKI, Lynette, and many others for tuning into my live video with Liza Hameline! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone !

Banner & Backbone Team