Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Palantalk, E14: Peter Thiel and the Finances

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak welcome on Marlon Weems for a deep-dive into "The Macro Event Nobody Is Talking About" -- the missing October Jobs report, the impacts, and Peter Thiel's hand in it all.
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Marlon Weems's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Shane Yirak
,
Marlon Weems
, and
Nick Paro
Nov 24, 2025

Palan-Notes

Today on

Banner & Backbone Media
’s Palantalk,
Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
welcome on special guest
Marlon Weems
for a deep dive into the finances. Specifically the missing October jobs report — an economic crisis in-process. The job losses are rapidly growing, the numbers weren’t and aren’t being collected, the consolidation of ownership and management in the traditional and crypto market spaces, and the influences of Peter Thiel throughout it all.

The Journeyman.
The Macro Event Nobody Is Talking About
Read more
a day ago · 129 likes · 15 comments · Marlon Weems

Space-Notes

  • Is the universe (at least) twice as old as we think? The Methuselah Star is further than we’d expect — by a range of 1-3 billion years older than the known universe.

  • What’s the Fermi Paradox — where is everyone and why can’t we see them? Are we just in a zoo or are they hiding from us?

Thank you

Centered America
,
Cat
,
Noble Blend
,
Krista Kennell
,
Beth Cruz
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Marlon Weems
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture