Palantalk, E14: Peter Thiel and the Finances

for a deep dive into the finances. Specifically the missing October jobs report — an economic crisis in-process. The job losses are rapidly growing, the numbers weren’t and aren’t being collected, the consolidation of ownership and management in the traditional and crypto market spaces, and the influences of Peter Thiel throughout it all.

Space-Notes

Is the universe (at least) twice as old as we think? The Methuselah Star is further than we’d expect — by a range of 1-3 billion years older than the known universe.

What’s the Fermi Paradox — where is everyone and why can’t we see them? Are we just in a zoo or are they hiding from us?

