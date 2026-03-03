Palantalk | E29 - No, More War

PalanReview

Today’s 29th Episode of Palantalk is more than commentary — it’s a warning.

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak opened the show reacting in real time to U.S. strikes on Iran — and the immediate Iranian retaliation that followed. What unfolded during the discussion was focused on concrete events — escalation, friendly fire, damaged airfields, rising casualties, and a rapidly tightening strategic vise around U.S. operational capacity. This was a sobering breakdown of what “no more war” actually looks like when you add the missing comma.

“No, more war.”

What Happened — And Why It Matters

Within the first portion of the episode, reports surfaced that Kuwait had shot down multiple U.S. jets in what appears to be friendly fire — that alone is alarming — and we dug deeper to see a more complete picture:

Interceptor systems under extreme strain

Massive drone and ballistic missile salvos (Kuwait reportedly intercepting 283 drones and 97 ballistic missiles)

U.S. airframes flying 30-hour repositioning missions directly into combat

Interceptor fatigue and degraded operational tempo across 14 U.S. bases

This was never going to be a contained strike — no matter the lies the U.S. told itself — this was always going to spread into a region-wide response. And as Shane noted, Iran’s plan appeared pre-positioned and pre-planned — a “scorched earth” retaliation.

The Pentagon Question

One of the episode’s central themes was whether the U.S. military’s decision-making apparatus is intact. Shane and Nick described what they characterized as a purge within Pentagon leadership — raising the concern that the institutional infrastructure designed to slow, question, or legally review executive action may have already been weakened. The implication is that when war begins without internal resistance, the guardrails may already be gone.

Mechanical Failure or Strategic Collapse?

The friendly-fire jet losses sparked debate:

Mechanical failure due to aging airframes and supply chain limitations

Radar confusion amid high-volume missile tracking

Intelligence-sharing breakdowns with allies

Potential insider threat concerns

We argue for the seriousness of the issue — because when three aircraft go down, our posture must shift.

The Military-Industrial Reality

Nick framed the episode’s most politically explosive argument: that war escalation aligns with the interests of powerful tech and defense-adjacent elites. Our critique wasn’t subtle — arguing that AI infrastructure, data centers, and domestic manufacturing rhetoric are increasingly tied to war-readiness economics.

The phrase repeated throughout:

“No, more war.”

Is the incentive structure — the war is where the money is.

Empires and the Middle East

Nick and Shane stepped back historically:

“Empires go to die in the Middle East.”

The discussion compared the current moment to Iraq — entry plan without exit strategy — and warned that escalation without defined end-state objectives historically ends poorly. Our conversation rejected American exceptionalism as a guarantee of strategic success.

Operational Outlook

Shane offers us a sobering analysis near the end:

Interceptor fatigue is already setting in

Airfields cratered and temporarily nonfunctional

U.S. pivoting to UK airfields due to capacity loss

As Shane argues, the war’s duration may be constrained not by political will — but by physics and supply limits.

That’s just simple math.

Final Take

Today was structured alarm, where Nick and Shane examined:

Escalation mechanics

Alliance strain

Supply chain limits

Institutional purges

Military readiness realities

Legal pathways for service members

Our tone was blunt — the stakes are too real and too serious to ignore. If our analysis proves correct, the early phase of this conflict may define the trajectory of U.S. power for a generation. And if it proves wrong?

That would be a relief.

Either way, this episode of Palantalk is essential listening for anyone trying to understand what comes next — and whether “no more war” was ever the real message.

~ Nick Paro, Shane Yirak

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

