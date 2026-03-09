Palantalk In Review

Nick Paro hosts Rachel @ This Woman Votes for a deep, ranging conversation on the deployment of AI in U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran — and who bears the cost when those systems fail. Rachel draws on Joseph Weizenbaum’s 1976 framework to argue that healthcare, law, and warfare are domains where machines must never make final decisions, because morality requires consequence and machines have none.

Both connect the reckless “move fast and break things” deployment of AI in combat to the same fragile, ego-driven masculinity shaping the current administration — arguing that the unchecked male dominance at the top of AI leadership is now being baked into the models themselves as a supremacist baseline. The conversation turns practical: Rachel outlines an actionable counter-information strategy centered on building epistemic authority through GitHub, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Newsbreak to flood the zone with factual, well-sourced content that AI models will actually weight and learn from. The episode closes with a call for real accountability and repair — not just post-election wins, but the kind of structural reckoning that the U.S. has consistently refused to do after every era of organized oppression.

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Actions You Can Take

Visit our new community network and affiliate calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

