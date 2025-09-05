Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Powerful Voices - Anoushka Di Giorgio

Epstein Survivor Stories from Washington D.C.
Banner & Backbone
Sep 05, 2025
What to do:

We at

Banner & Backbone
ask ONE thing of you today, no matter who your Congressional Representative is — CALL THEM and ask them to either:

  • IF your Representative does not currently support:

    • Ask them to sign YES on the discharge petition AND to vote YES on releasing the un-redacted Epstein files (with victim information protected).

    • THEN, remind them if they do not, you will ensure they do not have a job after the next election.

    • THEN, remind them that you hold them accountable as being complicit in the coverup of pedophilia and child trafficking.

  • IF your Representative does currently support:

    • Let them know you appreciate their efforts in continuing to support the discharge petition and vote YES to release the un-redacted Epstein files (with victim information protected).

How to contact:

  • Congressional switchboard — 1-202-224-3121

    • ask for your representative

    • IF you go to voicemail — leave your NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER, and the MESSAGE

      • 📝 leaving your address is important so they know you are one of their constituents.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

