Powerful Voices - Anoushka Di Giorgio

What to do:

We at

ask ONE thing of you today, no matter who your Congressional Representative is — CALL THEM and ask them to either:

IF your Representative does not currently support: Ask them to sign YES on the discharge petition AND to vote YES on releasing the un-redacted Epstein files (with victim information protected). THEN, remind them if they do not, you will ensure they do not have a job after the next election. THEN, remind them that you hold them accountable as being complicit in the coverup of pedophilia and child trafficking.



IF your Representative does currently support: Let them know you appreciate their efforts in continuing to support the discharge petition and vote YES to release the un-redacted Epstein files (with victim information protected).



How to contact:

Congressional switchboard — 1-202-224-3121 ask for your representative IF you go to voicemail — leave your NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER, and the MESSAGE 📝 leaving your address is important so they know you are one of their constituents.



Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

