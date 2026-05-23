Powerful Voices | Courage for Democracy - Joel Lava for CA-CD30

Powerful Voices In Review

Nick Paro sits down with Joel Lava, the Courage for Democracy candidate primarying incumbent Democrat Laura Friedman in California’s 30th Congressional District, and Lava spends the hour explaining why he stopped being a protester and started being a candidate. The on-ramp is Citizens Impeachment — now Courage for Democracy — which he met through the weekly Tuesday rallies he and his co-protest leader Addie ran outside Friedman’s office last December to ask her to file articles of impeachment. Friedman would not answer, the crowd grew from a handful to fifty, and after a recent candidates forum where she conceded the president is committing impeachable offenses but refused to commit to filing on day one if Democrats take the House, Lava decided to run. His pledge is concrete: file articles every day for at least the first week, then take stock; treat the constitutional remedy as bare-minimum job performance, not as political capital to be spent. He extends the same logic to the war in Iran, which he names plainly as an illegal war — a blockade alone is an act of war — argues the 60-day rule gives any president carte blanche and needs to be rewritten, and points to the JCPOA as a working inspection regime that Trump 1.0 scrapped, putting us where we are now. The remedy he wants Democrats to use, again, is impeachment.

On ICE and DHS, Lava is a “mend it, don’t end it” guy for almost every agency — and then names ICE as the exception that proves the rule. Abolish ICE, pull immigration enforcement out of DHS, reassess DHS itself twenty-five years after 9/11, and “document undocumented workers” through a seasonal-worker program, a DACA finalization, and a fast-and-fair citizenship path for long-resident law-abiding families. He grounds the economic argument in Lupe, the owner of a Mexican restaurant near his Tesla Takedown protests in Burbank whose construction-worker customers have either been deported or are too afraid to be seen in public, and he points to LAPD’s coordination with ICE — including credible reporting that LAPD officers are moonlighting as masked ICE agents for extra money — as a structural problem worth raising at the Police Commission directly with Chief McDonnell. The episode’s most personal turn comes when Nick, an Army combat vet, pushes on what Lava will actually do for veterans and the broader disability community given VA cuts, Doug Collins’s tenure, and the quiet rollout of AI auditing on disability-claim questionnaires; Lava concedes he isn’t a VA-policy expert, agrees aggregate care improved Obama-through-Biden and is degrading now, says budgets are moral documents, and floats Jason Kander — the Iraq-vet former rising Democratic star who left politics to treat his PTSD — as the kind of person who should be running the VA instead of Collins. With two weeks to a primary, Lava’s ask is volunteers and outreach before money: he wants people at polling stations at the legal distance, because most voters don’t decide until they’re in line.

Key Takeaways

Track whether Lava actually files daily impeachment articles in his first week if seated — he’s pledged it on the record, named the Citizens Impeachment / Courage for Democracy draft articles (tyranny, corruption, illegal war) as the starting catalog, and explicitly contrasts his pledge with incumbent Laura Friedman’s refusal to commit even with a Democratic House; the first-week filings (or absence of them) are the cleanest test of whether the campaign promise survives contact with leadership.

Audit the LAPD-as-ICE moonlighting claim — Lava says, based on what he’s heard at the LAPD Police Commission, that masked ICE agents in LA likely include LAPD officers working off-duty for extra money, and uses that to argue Chief McDonnell should be fired for non-enforcement of the masking law; verify the underlying reporting (LAPD policy on off-duty federal contracting, Commission testimony, any Inspector General review) before treating the claim as established, because the policy ask — separating local policing from federal immigration enforcement — depends on the factual claim landing.

Organizations / Programs:

Courage for Democracy — The pro-democracy candidate coalition (formerly Citizens Impeachment) through which Lava reached the show; has drafted general articles of impeachment on tyranny and corruption.

Joel Lava for Congress (CA-30) — Lava’s campaign site; primary is two weeks out from recording.

Thank you Soso's World, Ms. H, Jo1867, Ricardo, Lynette Slover, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joel Lava and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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