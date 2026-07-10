Powerful Voices | Courage for Alabama 04 with Amanda Pusczek

Voices in Review

On today’s Powerful Voices interview, Nick Paro and Nieta Greene welcome on the Democratic nominee for Alabama’s 4th Congressional District, Amanda Pusczek. This conversation focuses almost entirely around advancing our fundamental rights, codifying disability rights and freedoms by Saying No to Crip Crow, bringing people in, and ensuring the people of Alabama have their voices heard.

Amanda is a part of the Courage for Democracy / Citizens' Impeachment network of candidates—a coalition of candidates running for races across the nation—who are laser focused on ending the stay of the current occupant of the Executive Branch, listening and responding to the people, and enacting real change for all Americans.

Take a moment to go support Amanda Pusczek’s campaign—visit Amanda for Alabama—and find a way that you can get involved, by spreading the message and connecting those you know in the District.

Actions You Can Take

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Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

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Thank you Mediocre mamma, Ms.Yuse, Katharine Hill, PaulM, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, and many others for tuning into my live video with Disability Community and Amanda Pusczek! Join me for my next live video in the app.