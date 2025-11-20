Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Powerful Voices: The Epstein Files Through Ellie’s Eyes

Nick Paro and Ellie Leonard bring you the latest Trump File updates and the truth that is coming out alongside it.
Banner & Backbone Media
Ellie Leonard
Nick Paro
Nov 20, 2025

Show Notes

Today on

Banner & Backbone Media
’s Powerful Voices,
Nick Paro
Ellie Leonard
come together to discuss the Trump/Epstein Files. Ellie has been hard at work transcribing, reviewing, and organizing every new file and email that has been released — she is bringing truth to power and shining a light on one of the most impactful events of our time.

Thank you

Rick Herbst
Beth Cruz
KingRayVet
Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙
Sheryl Sickels
LeftieProf
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Ellie Leonard
Nick Paro
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Team

Lawrence Winnerman
Nick Paro
Ellie Leonard
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Shane Yirak
Walter Rhein
