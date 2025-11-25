Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

SPECIAL REPORT: THE EPSTEIN FILES

A recording from Banner & Backbone Media and Zev Shalev's live video
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Zev Shalev's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Zev Shalev
, and
Ellie Leonard
Nov 25, 2025

This is a special report on the Bannon emails with

Zev Shalev
and
Ellie Leonard
, brought to you by
Narativ with Zev Shalev
and cross-streamed with
Banner & Backbone Media
!

Share and support the original content!

Narativ with Zev Shalev
The Bannon-Epstein Emails Reveal a Shadow Government Clinging To Power
NEW! The newly released Epstein files contain thousands of emails between Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein—a correspondence so extensive it will require a ten-part series to publish. What emerges from researcher Ellie Leonard’s painstaking work organizing these chaotic, out-of-order documents is a portrait of two men orbiting each other in a dance of mutual desperation, trading favors and access while their respective worlds collapsed around them…
Listen now
20 hours ago · 294 likes · 10 comments · Zev Shalev, Ellie Leonard, and Banner & Backbone Media
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
SPECIAL REPORT: THE EPSTEIN FILES
Thank you Nick Paro, Cathy R. Payne, Just Breathe, your weirdo friend, Lalisa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app. The Panicked, Unpaid Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
Listen now
20 hours ago · 136 likes · 10 comments · Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev

Thank you

Nick Paro
,
Neurodivergent Hodgepodge
,
Social SLP
,
your weirdo friend
,
Beth Cruz
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Zev Shalev
and
Ellie Leonard
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture