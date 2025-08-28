Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
7

B&B: Ellie’s Exclusives, E2 — The Money Trail, with special guest Zev Shalev

A recording from Nick Paro's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Zev Shalev's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Zev Shalev
,
Ellie Leonard
, and
Banner & Backbone
Aug 28, 2025
3
7
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Cash Flow Collective
,
Tom Kudla
,
Kevin Paquette
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Maureen Drews Old Hippie
, and many others for tuning into
Banner & Backbone
’s Episode 2 of Ellie’s Exclusives with our special guest and investigative journalist,
Zev Shalev
, and our hosts
Ellie Leonard
and
Nick Paro
!

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Daily dispatches from the frontlines of the war on democracy from ex-CBS News EP. “Rarely wrong, often ahead, and effective in ways history may yet fully credit.”
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
Rejected op-eds, personal musings, and my adventures as a middle-class mole dropped on my head in New York City, maneuvering the wild and incestuous world of film, publishing and journalism.
By Ellie Leonard
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture