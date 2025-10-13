Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
11

Banner & Backbone: Palantalk, E9 - The Shadow Pushing the Policies

A dive into Stephen Miller -- the shadow dictator and propagandist-in-chief -- defining hateful policies and spreading violent rhetoric built on top of manufactured grievances.
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Banner & Backbone
and
Nick Paro
Oct 13, 2025
7
11
Share
Transcript

Disclaimer: I am in no way a danger to myself or others. I am in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. I am in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. I insist my readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Show Notes

Today was all about Stephen Miller — the shadow dictator and propagandist-in-chief — who is responsible for defining and spreading so much of the hateful rhetoric and othering policies.

Check out the articles referenced in the show:

Sick of this Shit Publications
So it comes to Miller time
Hey y’all, it’s Nick and I’m Sick of This Shit…
Read more
a year ago · Nick Paro
Sick of this Shit Publications
It's (Stephen) Miller Time
Sick of this Shit, Stephen Miller—pt. 1…
Read more
a year ago · 2 likes · Nick Paro
Sick of this Shit Publications
It’s (Stephen) Miller Time, pt 2
He’s a radical from the start…
Read more
10 months ago · Nick Paro

Thank you

Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
P. J. Schuster
,
Natasha K.
,
Chardonai
,
Margaret Groves
,
Monica M 🇨🇦
,
Tara Devlin
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nick Paro
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture