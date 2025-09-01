Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone: Palantalk, E3

Minimizing your metadata while maximizing your impact
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
Sep 01, 2025
Thank you to

TheGoldenMean
,
Education is a lamp
,
Kimmy Win
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
tecolote42
,
Linda Diemer
, and so many others for coming to Episode 3 of Palantalk today where
Nick Paro
covers simple steps you can take to minimize your metadata, introduce a little constructive and creative chaos into the A.I. algorithms, and make the internet a little more “generic” for better.

Join

Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
again on
Banner & Backbone
Palantalk is now available Live every Monday, 9/8 at 1pm ET!

Hey y’all, it’s
Nick Paro
— I have an unexpected ask for help from the
Banner & Backbone
community after my son broke his arm. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from everyone — thank you 🫶🏼

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
~

