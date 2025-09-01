Banner & Backbone: Palantalk, E3

Thank you to

,

,

,

,

,

, and so many others for coming to Episode 3 of Palantalk today where

covers simple steps you can take to minimize your metadata, introduce a little constructive and creative chaos into the A.I. algorithms, and make the internet a little more “generic” for better.

Join

and

again on

—

is now available Live every Monday, 9/8 at 1pm ET!

Hey y’all, it’s Nick Paro — I have an unexpected ask for help from the Banner & Backbone community after my son broke his arm. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from everyone — thank you 🫶🏼

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team