Banner & Backbone: Palantalk - Flocking Around

Banner & Backbone presents Palantalk with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak - today we welcome on Melissa Corrigan to provide ongoing reporting into the construction of the United States of Surveillance.
Banner & Backbone
Nick Paro
Shane Yirak
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Oct 06, 2025
Show Notes

On today's Episode of

Banner & Backbone
: Palantalk,
Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
welcome on
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
to discuss her investigative reporting into a case involving privacy, data, and is at the heart of the surveillance state.

Melissa has previously done reporting into Flock Safety and the ongoing case in Norfolk, VA tie directly into her previous reporting, as well as Shane and Nick’s ongoing reporting on the rise of the new American technofascist surveillance state.

CounterStory Media
Flock Safety: Peter Thiel’s Golden Ticket To Mass Surveillance
As I turn into the only entrance and exit to my neighborhood…
Read more
4 months ago · 107 likes · 9 comments · Melissa Corrigan, she/her
The Firebrand Project
NSPM-7, The Plot To End Constitutional Freedom Is Happening Right Now: An Urgent Message
Read more
3 days ago · 142 likes · 27 comments · Shane Yirak

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Banner & Backbone Authors' Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Discussion about this video

