Palantalk, E15: Peter's Pentagon and Russian Interference

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak discuss the major Russian interference going on in U.S. foreign policy and the 5 most powerful people who are pulling the strings to take over the U.S. government.
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
Dec 01, 2025

Palantalk

On today’s Palantalk, with

Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
, come together for their 15th appearance to discuss the major Russian interference going on in U.S. foregin policy and the 5 most powerful people — around Donald Trump — who are pulling the strings to take over the U.S. government and enact competing goals of the Technofascists and the Abrahamic Fascists of Project 2025.

The top 5 most powerful people:

  • Peter Thiel

  • Larry Ellison

  • Stephen Miller

  • Russell Vought

  • JD Vance

This group, led in a large part through Peter Thiel and his handpicked assets (companies & people), have taken over the entire U.S. military industrial complex — this is the completion of the deal made between the Technofascists and the Abrahamic Fascists — JD Vance becomes the VP so Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerburg, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and other tech-bros can move the U.S. into a post-Constitutional society. This group of thugs is augmented by the Peter Thiel’s handpicked asset — Dan Driscoll, the current U.S. Secretary of the Army and key player in Thiel’s drone monopsonistic takeover.

Behind a lot of this corruption? Russia, and Israel. A lot of the money, the influence, and the access come from the connections of Peter Thiel to Jeffry Epstein and the money laundering operations. We credit

Ellie Leonard
and
Zev Shalev
for all the hard work they are doing to uncover the truth of the pedophilia and money laundering operations surrounding Epstein.

Before going to space and closing the conversation,

Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
discuss the dangers of the propaganda being created and promoted by the Executive Branch through the White Houses website’s new “media bias” page — see, White House Media Bias. This is pure information warfare, purposeful disinformation, and an attempt to silence dissent.

We will not back down.

Spacetalk

Shane Yirak
and
Nick Paro
are so excited to continue discovering that we have so much more to learn about space, our own planet, and the possibilities scientific advances can bring.

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

