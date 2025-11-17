Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Palantalk, E13: Drone Surveillance

Nick Paro and Shane Yirak return for a deep dive into 2 of Shane's recent articles on Palantir and the tech takeover of the U.S. military's drone industry.
Banner and Backbone Media's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Banner and Backbone Media
,
Shane Yirak
, and
Nick Paro
Nov 17, 2025

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Show Notes

Today on Palantalk

Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
take a deep dive into 2 of Shane’s recent articles on the Palantir (and Peter Thiel) takeover of the U.S. military’s drone industry.

The Firebrand Project
Palantir is Moving to Take Control of America's Military Drone Army: The United States National Drone Association and DOGE
Read more
17 days ago · 307 likes · 57 comments · Shane Yirak
The Firebrand Project
The Loop is Closed: A Report on the Successful Corporate Coup at the Pentagon
Read more
8 hours ago · 34 likes · 8 comments · Shane Yirak

Additional Coverage

Palantalk, E8: Flocking Around

Palantalk, E8: Flocking Around

Banner and Backbone Media, Nick Paro, and 2 others
·
Oct 6
Read full story
Palantalk, E10: Are Regulations The Antichrist?

Palantalk, E10: Are Regulations The Antichrist?

Banner and Backbone Media, Nick Paro, and Shane Yirak
·
Oct 27
Read full story
Palantalk, E11: A State of Surveillance

Palantalk, E11: A State of Surveillance

Banner and Backbone Media, Shane Yirak, and 2 others
·
Nov 4
Read full story
Vet Talk: The Age of The Drone State

Vet Talk: The Age of The Drone State

Banner and Backbone Media, Nick Paro, and Melissa Corrigan, she/her
·
Nov 13
Read full story

Thank you

Michael Goode
,
Beth the Baker
,
Sunny
,
Frank Kohl
,
Gloria Brewer
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture