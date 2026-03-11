Congressional Candidate Chris Bennett

Hello Everybody!

My reader Howard got me in touch with Chris Bennett for a quick chat. He was attending a regular Sunday demonstration and he took a bit of time out of his busy day to talk to us about the progressive promise. Note that Chris shows up at about the 32:25 minute mark.

It warms my heart to talk to candidates like this. He’s absolutely wonderful, authentic, compassionate, intelligent… I could go on and on. I’m sure he’ll win you over as well.

If you want to learn more about him or his campaign, you can find his web page here.

Please help me continue to shine a light on candidates like this. You can like, comment, share, and cross-post this interview. I’ve also been asking people to write up their reactions in articles and post those (and tag me). I’ll restack your words, learn from them, and together we’ll all rise.

Thanks for the support! We’re going to win this!

Thank you Nick Paro, Natasha K., Wendy E, LeftieProf, Dr Nia D Thomas, and many others for tuning into my live video with Chris Bennett! Join me for my next live video in the app.

