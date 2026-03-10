Congressional Candidate Emily Berge

I really appreciated this conversation with Emily Berge. She’s running for congress in my district by going out and talking to the people (including me). I think we’re all tired of living in an era where candidates who are “anointed” by Washington DC go out and lose. It’s time to let the people decide who represents them.

That’s how we all win!

Emily is very candid in this interview about the state of her campaign and the state of primaries in general. Wouldn’t it be great to go back to a model where our government can’t be bought? Well, it starts by getting back one district at a time.

You can support Emily at BergeForCongress.com. But support doesn’t just mean donating money. Please tell people about her. Get your friends and family involved. If you know people with shows/podcasts in the state of WI, send them to me and we’ll interview Emily together. We can do this!

Frankly, I’m tired of allowing outside influences to choose our representatives. Let’s make some noise and take back our district! We all know that Washington isn’t working for us. It’s time to send in a new generation of representatives!

Thank you Gene Wood, Jo Kooser, Patty O, Willie Scrapes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Emily Berge! Join me for my next live video in the app.

