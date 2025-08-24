Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
33
34

Ellie’s Exclusives, E1 — Ghislaine Maxwell’s Deposition, pt. 1

A recording from Banner & Backbone’s Live video with Ellie Leonard and Nick Paro
Nick Paro's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Ellie Leonard
, and
Banner & Backbone
Aug 24, 2025
33
34
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Banner & Backbone
,
The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Peter William Murphy
,
Noble Blend
,
cynmac
, and many others for tuning into Episode 1 of Ellie’s Exclusives with
Ellie Leonard
and
Nick Paro
. This episode focuses on the basics—what it means to be a transcriber and using that expertise to glean important insights from the Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition, part 1.

Creator Links

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Now through August 24th, we are offering an 80% automatic discount to all paid subscribers for your 1st year. 🇺🇸

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $1 a month or $10 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture