Palantalk, E11: A State of Surveillance

Nov 04, 2025
Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Show Notes

Today on

Banner & Backbone
‘s Palantalk,
Nick Paro
and
Shane Yirak
welcome on our friend and investigative journalist,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, to continue our discussion into the Surveillance State — centering around the use of Flock Security (and other similar systems) to collect an unprecedented amount of data on anyone within the US. The Flock case, as with so many other things, also another example of everything surveillance and military being connected to Peter Theil.

It’s our new 2-degrees of separation from Peter Theil.

Links from the show

The Firebrand Project
Palantir is Moving to Take Control of America's Military Drone Army: The United States National Drone Association and DOGE
Call to Action

Sign

Shane Yirak
’s Move On Petition:

Take a look back at our previous episode with

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, as we initially discuss the Flock Security case in Norfolk, VA.

Palantalk

Banner & Backbone: Palantalk - Flocking Around

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

