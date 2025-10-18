Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Special Report: America In Protest, No Kings 2.0

Banner & Backbone covering No Kings 2.0 as America rises up in unity for nationwide peaceful and patriotic protests!
Banner & Backbone
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Shane Yirak
, and 5 others
Oct 18, 2025
Transcript

Show Notes

Today was a huge Special Edition where America came out in protest to declare, in unity, once again — No Kings in America!

For additional coverage and to look through the various links we shared take a look at the following:

Live with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
  • Shane Yirak
    providing on-the-ground coverage from San Diego, CA

  • Sharad Swaney
    providing on-the-ground coverage from St. Louis, MO

  • Cat
    providing on-the-ground coverage from Houston, TX

  • NoKings.org for live casting across the nation with some amazing speakers.

With some incredible photos posted on Bluesky and shared by

Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
.

Thank you

Soso
,
Beth Cruz
,
Centered America
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Jared Caraway
,
Noble Blend
,
P. J. Schuster
, and many others for tuning into today’s special episode on
Banner & Backbone
with
Nick Paro
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Shane Yirak
,
Tara Devlin
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
, and
Centered America
!

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

