Banner & Backbone: Are The Kids Alright?

Today is a special episode asking "are the kids alright?" and we get a look into the life of 2 everyday American teens, what their experiences are with the "alt-right" pipelines.

hosts and learns from

the concept of LooksMaxing, or LooksMaxxing.

LooksMaxing is a pipeline based in white supremacy and eugenics — it revolves around the idea that you’re value is based on looks with a measurable “ideal” using cherry-picked references to the bible, leaning into incel and hyper-online culture, and pitting (mostly men) against each other in a permanent competition.

On the male side, LooksMaxing uses a ranking system going from 0 - 8.0 with named categories:

True Adam - the highest level of male perfection which cannot really be achieved — the ideal form of “god-like” perfection. Chad - the achievable ideal for a male ChadLite - the almost-Chad, still far above average High-Tier Normie (HTN) - highest average looking dude Middle-Tier / Mid-Tier Normie (MTN) - above-average looking dude Low-Tier Normie (LTN) - average looking dude Sub-5 - this is where you are an ugly dude Sub-3 - this is where you are a really ugly dude

This subculture has grown out of early chat forums — 4chan and 8chan — and has moved and evolved onto platforms like Discord and Telegram. The propaganda and indoctrination has been further mainstreamed on apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

On the female side it is about looks, fertility, and behavior — it is about seeing women as lesser than males, encourages abuse & rape, and has an ideal female who is small, childlike, petite, and hairless-all-over. It is a system focused on normalizing pedophilia.

Both the male and female side are about control and power — they are things

parents should ask their children about, specifically:

Ask your children about how they view and feel their looks.

Discord - we recommend parents closely monitor the servers and messages being sent within. Discord is often referred to as “the children’s version of Telegram” and is an entry-point into many of the more extreme areas of the pipelines — child porn, gore (mutilation), online trafficking.

Telegram - we recommend not allowing your children to use telegram for any reason.

The most important recommendation we can offer — be a part of your children’s lives by instilling in them that they have value just by existing and then show them it by modeling good behaviors.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

, Kyan,

, and

for tuning in.

