Banner & Backbone: Powerful Voices — the PedoPal Mafia

Banner & Backbone's Nick Paro and Ellie Leonard welcome on Zev Shalev for today's Powerful Voices to continue shedding light into one of the most important stories of our time, the Epstein Files.
Oct 01, 2025
Show Notes

Today on Powerful Voices — the PedoPal Mafia,

Nick Paro
and
Ellie Leonard
welcome on our friend and muckraker supreme,
Zev Shalev
, to discuss one of the most important stories of our time — the coverup and refusal of the U.S. Government to release the “Epstein Files”.

These files represent some of the worst, most reprehensible behaviors — power and control — manifesting in the billionaire class as pedophilia, human trafficking, money laundering, and so much more.

Contributor Links

Narativ with Zev Shalev
Daily dispatches from the frontlines of the war on democracy from ex-CBS News EP. “Rarely wrong, often ahead, and effective in ways history may yet fully credit.”
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
Rejected op-eds, personal musings, and my adventures as a middle-class mole dropped on my head in New York City, maneuvering the wild and incestuous world of film, publishing and journalism.
By Ellie Leonard
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

