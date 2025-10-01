Banner & Backbone: Powerful Voices — the PedoPal Mafia

Show Notes
Today on Powerful Voices — the PedoPal Mafia,and welcome on our friend and muckraker supreme, , to discuss one of the most important stories of our time — the coverup and refusal of the U.S. Government to release the “Epstein Files”.
These files represent some of the worst, most reprehensible behaviors — power and control — manifesting in the billionaire class as pedophilia, human trafficking, money laundering, and so much more.
Thank you, , , , , , , , , , and many others for tuning into our live video! Join us for my next live video in the app.
Contributor Links
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.