Banner & Backbone: Powerful Voices - Following the Money

Nick Paro and Ellie Leonard dig further into the money, modeling industry, and accomplices involved with Jeffrey Epstein - from an unprecedented sweetheart deal to the story of Katie Johnson.
Banner & Backbone
Nick Paro
Ellie Leonard
Oct 08, 2025
Referenced Articles

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
Predatory Victims - Epstein's Accomplices
In Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious sweetheart deal, negotiated by his high-powered defense team including Alan Dershowitz, and approved by then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail for solicitation of prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution after 36 underage victims accused him of sexual abuse. He served only 13 …
2 days ago · 274 likes · 48 comments · Ellie Leonard
"I was 13 Years Old" - The Story of Katie Johnson
The following story is based on court documents and allegations made by two women, under the pseudonyms “Katie Johnson” and “Tiffany Doe.” Everything depicted here is an allegation and cannot be corroborated…
6 days ago · 338 likes · 66 comments · Ellie Leonard

Contributor Links

Rejected op-eds, personal musings, and my adventures as a middle-class mole dropped on my head in New York City, maneuvering the wild and incestuous world of film, publishing and journalism.
By Ellie Leonard
Sick of this Shit Publications
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

Lawrence Winnerman
Nick Paro
Ellie Leonard
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Shane Yirak
Walter Rhein
