Share post
Banner & Backbone: Centering the American Discussion, E3 - Mutual Aid

Banner & Backbone and Centered America, with guest Evan Fields, dive into a discussion on Mutual Aid and community driven support for each other.
,
Nick Paro
,
Centered America
, and 2 others
Oct 08, 2025
14
8
Transcript

Show Notes

Welcome to Episode 3 of

Banner & Backbone
and
Centered America
’s continuing series — Centering the American Discussion — where we are pulling the Overton Window back into reality, focusing in on local support, and reigniting civic engagement.

On today’s show, welcome on

Lincoln Square
contributor and public administration guru
Evan Fields
. We do a deep dive into mutual aid and community support efforts — along the way we ask and answer questions into:

  • how are those efforts setup?

  • what goes into funding and structuring?

  • who do we rely on and ask for help?

  • how do we get the message out?

There’s a lot to do and each person involved can make a difference — what we are doing is building community and forging new relationships. Our efforts are for something — us — each and every one of us uplifting and paying it forward.

Contributor Links

Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square — a joint endeavor with The Lincoln Project — where facts, experts, fearless media, and you — the ferocious opposition — meet. Join us!
News from Underground
News from Underground is a veteran-run newsletter delivering sharp political analysis that breaks through the narrative, exposes threats to democracy, and amplifies those fighting back.
By Evan Fields
Centered America
Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization working to defend democratic principles, resist authoritarianism, and reconnect the Democratic Party with disillusioned and forgotten communities through bold messaging and grassroots action.
CounterStory Media
CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Does She Shut Up?!
My thoughts on current socio-political issues that may be a bit incendiary, a bit feisty, and lean a bit to the left of center.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Pink Hair & Pronouns
Storytelling at the intersection of parenting and gender.
By Dana DuBois
Sick of this Shit Publications
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

