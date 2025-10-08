Banner & Backbone: Centering the American Discussion, E3 - Mutual Aid

Show Notes
Welcome to Episode 3 ofand ’s continuing series — Centering the American Discussion — where we are pulling the Overton Window back into reality, focusing in on local support, and reigniting civic engagement.
On today’s show, welcome oncontributor and public administration guru . We do a deep dive into mutual aid and community support efforts — along the way we ask and answer questions into:
how are those efforts setup?
what goes into funding and structuring?
who do we rely on and ask for help?
how do we get the message out?
There’s a lot to do and each person involved can make a difference — what we are doing is building community and forging new relationships. Our efforts are for something — us — each and every one of us uplifting and paying it forward.
